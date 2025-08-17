Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet called it quits? TRUTH revealed

Timothee Chalamet absence from Kylie Jenner birthday celebration sparked breakup rumors

Kylie Jenner addressed ongoing speculation about Timothee Chalamet and her relationship status.

The fans got worried when the Dune actor was notably absent from his girlfriend’s 28th birthday celebration.

The reality star shut down these rumours in a subtle way.

Timothee Chalamet took to Instagram August 12 to put up the trailer of his new film, Marty Supreme.

Kylie as a doting girlfriend extended support to her beau by liking his post.

The Kardashians star celebrated her birthday over the weekend with her friends.

The outing included soaking in the sun, paint and sip with her friends and eating cake.

Kylie penned an emotional note on Instagram August 11 to express happiness and love over her special day.

"Best birthday ever," wrote Kylie.

"I'm so grateful to my family and friends for making this weekend so special and full of love. 28 feels so good!!!!! To my sister @kendalljenner thank you from the bottom of my heart for planning everything so perfectly. I'm so lucky to have you."

Reportedly, the reason for Chalamet’s absence was his busy schedule involving filming Dune: Part Three in Budapest, Hungary.

The movie directed by Denis Villeneuve stars (apart from Timothee Chalamet) Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Robert Pattinson.

It is slated to release on December 18, 2026.