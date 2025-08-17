Sam Asghari backs Britney Spears after her memoir shook Hollywood

Sam Asghari once again found himself in the spotlight after making a sharp comment connected to Britney Spears.

Just a week after news broke about Kevin Federline’s upcoming memoir, Sam reacted with a line that instantly caught attention. Speaking to TMZ on August 16, he quipped, “He was a professional father, so it would be the first book that would tell you how to be a professional father.”

The reaction came after Federline revealed details of his book 'You Thought You Knew,' set to be released on October 21. The memoir was described as an intimate look at fame, fatherhood and the challenges of living under constant public scrutiny.

According to him, the book would share his journey through dreams, heartbreak and ridicule while focusing on his role as a father.

Federline, 47, is the father of six children from different relationships. With Britney, he shares Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18. In May 2023, he was asked to relocate both sons with him and his wife Victoria to Hawaii, a move Britney consented to at the time.

Despite the distance, the pop star later revealed that she reunited with her son Jayden over the holidays.

Britney wrote on Instagram about their meeting, sharing her joy with fans. “I hadn’t seen him in 2 and half years or maybe 3 !!! I’m in shock !!! He came back and he feels older and smarter than me !!! He’s a man and I cry everyday of my life because of the miracle and genius he is !!! When he plays the whole earth shakes !!!”

Through it all, Sam had often voiced his support for Britney, even encouraging her to protect herself with a prenup before their 2022 wedding.