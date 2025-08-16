Denzel Washington shares thoughts on cancel culture

Denzel Washington is making some unfiltered claims about multiple things in the Hollywood industry.

The two-time Oscar winner recently made the bombshell claim that winning awards don't hold much importance to him.

The 70-year-old admitted he ‘don’t do it for Oscars’ and ‘don’t care about that kind of stuff.’

Now, the Gladiator II actor revealed that the ‘cancel culture’ doesn’t matter to him.

Washington said during his interview with Complex published Friday, August 15, “What does that mean — to be canceled?”

The interviewer Jillian Hardeman-Webb explained that it means one loses ‘public support’.

Speaking from his heart, he refused following any such trend.

Washington said, “Who cares? What made public support so important to begin with?”

“I don’t care who’s following who. You can’t lead and follow at the same time, and you can’t follow and lead at the same time. I don’t follow anybody.”

He unveiled his spiritual side as he said, “I follow the heavenly spirit. I follow God, I don’t follow man. I have faith in God. I have hope in man, but look around, it ain’t working out so well.”

“Forget being followed. You can’t be canceled if you haven’t signed up. Don’t sign up,” he shared a different take to the ongoing cancel culture debate.

For the unversed, Washington is currently busy promoting Spike Lee-helmed crime thriller, Highest 2 Lowest.