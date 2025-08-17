Elizabeth Taylor son finally breaks silence on Taylor Swift’s song tribute

Taylor Swift track list for The Life of Showgirl includes song ‘Elizabeth Taylor’

Taylor Swift track list drew response from Elizabeth Taylor’s son.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker revealed during her debut appearance on podcast, New Heights, hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, the track list for her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl.

One song named Elizabeth Taylor made the actress’ son Christopher Wilding react to it.

The 70-year-old shared in an interview with TMZ published August 14 that he considers Swift to be a ‘rare, positive role model for young girls’.

He also told the outlet that he has also “admired her philanthropy and courage to stand up for what she believes.”

Wilding finds it great if Happy Gilmore 2’s actor’s girlfriend revives the respect attached to the late legendary actress’ name.

For the unversed, Swift has repeatedly made reference to the old Hollywood star.

Swift remembered Wilding who breathed her last in 2011 when making her song …Ready For It? as the love interest shown in the song was Richard Buron whom she married twice.

Also, 14-time Grammy winner during her 1989 era referenced Elizabeth’s aesthetic in her music video for Wildest Dreams with her styling. She put up her hair in iconic sleek black hairstyle which is a subtle nod to the time when Elizabeth and Burton met while filming Cleopatra.