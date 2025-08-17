Alicia Silverstone vows to protect 'Clueless' legacy with new television return

Alicia Silverstone shared her excitement about stepping back into her iconic role as Cher Horowitz for the upcoming Clueless TV reboot while admitting she felt protective of the film’s legacy.

The 48-year-old actress explained that she never thought she would reprise the part, but the project felt too special to pass up.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 48 year old star said the reboot was still in the very early stages. “I never thought that that was something I would ever do because I wouldn’t wanna mess up this thing that we all love so much.

So we will do our very best to honour the original movie that we love and also bring something new to it,” she said. “That’s the goal, and I believe we will execute that goal.”

Silverstone added that Cher’s style would evolve with time and reflect modern values, joking, “I can’t wait to step back into Cher’s skin and her fancy designer shoes that will be gently used, of course duh because she’s evolved. This is 2025. She’s not wearing the new stuff unless it’s, you know, sustainable or vegan. We’ll have to see how far we can go with that.”

Reflecting on her career, the actress admitted she struggled with fame after finding success so young. She said it left her missing some emotional steps but also allowed her to grow faster in other ways.

Despite the challenges, Alicia stressed that she always had a strong voice in her work even if finding it in her personal life was more difficult.