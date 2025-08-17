Mila Kunis unveils rigorous training for 'Black Swan'

Mila Kunis, Natalie Portman were pitted against each other by 'Black Swan' director

Mila Kunis shared the grueling routine she had to follow for her role in Black Swan.

The 42-year-old revealed in a joint Vogue interview with Portman published Friday, August 15 how she used to barely eat and would dance throughout the day.

“My prep was a lot of dancing and very little eating — which I know you’re not supposed to say, but it’s the truth,” Kunis made the bombshell claim.

“I drank a lot of broth and danced for 12 hours a day.”

Ashton Kutcher’s wife also confessed that they had just ‘three months of prep’ which made it really difficult for Portman and her.

However, due to some reason the director Darren [Aronofsky] lost funding.

In an attempt to find another source of financing, the film got extended to six months which became a blessing for the two ladies as they got more time to dance.

The That 70’s Show actress touched upon the experience on the set.

She recalled that while doing the physical training with the former New York City Ballet dancer, she ended up talking to her and getting to know so much about the world the movie showed.

Kunis labelled it as ‘doing investigative journalism’.