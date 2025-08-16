Lily Collins films dazzling scenes as 'Emily' story takes new turn

Lily Collins appeared to be in high spirits during the ride, joined by Ashley Park

Lily Collins cut a graceful figure in a polka-dot co-ord while filming the next season of Emily in Paris on Saturday.

The 36-year-old actress has moved to Venice, Italy, for the shoot, as the series will follow her character's journey to Rome.

Lily looked gorgeous while filming on a boat along the canal. Her outfit featured black spots on white fabric, showing off her midriff.

To complete her look, the brunette beauty accessorised with a gold hoop earrings.

She appeared to be in high spirits during the ride, joined by Ashley Park, who plays Emily's best friend Mindy Chen.

Ashley looked super chic in a pastel yellow gown, which she styled with a white hat and dress gloves.

The upcoming season takes Emily’s story beyond Paris and into Italy, exploring her bond with Marcello and the possibility of a new beginning in Rome that promises love, ambition and unexpected turns.

This appearance comes after the actress was spotted on the terrace of the luxurious St Regis Hotel, where she filmed with her co star Ashley Park.