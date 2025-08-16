Justin Bieber leaves fans concerned about controversial influences

Justin Bieber fans are torn about friends he surrounds himself with

Justin Bieber sparked new backlash with his latest post which showed him partying with friends at a club.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 13, and posted a shirtless picture of himself and a video dancing with friends, including Disney alum Kylie Massey who has a controversial history.

The Baby hitmaker appeared “dazed” to fans as he danced at Gunna’s album release party at club Zouk in West Hollywood.

Bieber wrote, “I'll never forget forever @kylemassey.”

Fans flocked to the comments and expressed their concerns for the Grammy winner with one writing, “Oh Justin, please take care of yourself.”

“It like you want to look as unstable as possible...,” another added while a third chimed in, “This dude slowly dying…”

“Wait - isnt Kyle the guy who sent se-ually explicit texts to a 13 year old?,” one called out, while another asked, “Justin What are you doing”

“Carefully, that’s how diddy got you turned out in the first place,” said another, referring to Bieber’s once close relationship with Diddy, who allegedly abused the then-young Sorry singer.

Massey made headlines a few years back when he got charged for felony immoral communication when he allegedly sent an explicit photo to a minor. He ended up denying the charges but the incident tainted his reputation.

The accusation wasn’t the only one he got, and many more teenagers came out with their allegations.