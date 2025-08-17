David Beckham finally finds peace after months of family tension

David Beckham put his family troubles aside on Saturday as he shared his love for beekeeping in a warm post to celebrate World Honey Bee Day.

The former football star showed his fans how much joy the hobby brought him and gave a glimpse of the simple moments that make him happiest.

The 50 year old posted a video of himself smiling as he poured golden honey from a hive in his garden. He proudly held up a jar marked “Golden Beez” and even mentioned his own brand Bee Up, which sells honey based snacks for children and is stocked at Target.

Along with the clip he wrote, “Today we celebrate our beeeeeezzz. From owning my first hive at home in 2020, to starting my own honey based snack business. I’ve learnt so much about the health benefits of our honey bees. Happy World Honey Bee Day.”

His post was filled with kind comments from fans and celebrity friends, including TV presenter Matt Baker who said, “Let’s get you on Countryfile.”

However, the cheerful post came while Beckham continued to face heartbreak over his strained relationship with eldest son Brooklyn Beckham.

Earlier this month Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz renewed their vows in Westchester County without inviting Beckham. Neither his dad David, mom Victoria nor his siblings were present, and relatives only found out about the wedding through reports online.

Sources close to the family claimed that David and Victoria feared Nicola’s influence over their son has grown too strong.