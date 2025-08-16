Taylor Swift fans speculate about 'hidden' track on 'TS12'

Taylor Swift said ‘there’s no songs coming’ but fans think there’s a catch

Taylor Swift clearly mentioned that The Life of a Showgirl has 12 songs and any more or any less songs could not have made it the perfect album that it is, however, fans think there’s more to read between the lines.

Knowing the 35-year-old pop superstar’s early record of leaving Easter Eggs in major announcements, fans think perhaps her repetitive mentions of there being no bonus tracks on the album might just be a clue.

Several Swifties took to social media and expressed their curiosity about this theory with screenshots of Apple Music’s list of the tracks on Swift’s 12th album.

The list of the upcoming album’s tracks includes a one-minute audio clip titled, “And, baby, that’s show business for you.”

There is no official information about what the audio is about, but fans have multiple theories.

“I think the 13th track is her reading of the poem! And the poem title is gonna be ‘And, baby, that's show business for you,’” wrote one fan.

Another expressed doubt on the Lover hitmaker’s clear no, writing, “wait but didn’t she do this before on tour when she promised over and over that she was alone but then there was a surprise guest?”

“It’s not more SONGS! It’s something else: the documentary, a musical in Vegas, something but just not SONGS,” speculated a third.

“’The Death of a Showgirl’ produced by Jack and Aaron,” quipped another, referring to Swift’s longtime collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner.