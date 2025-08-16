Kim Kardashian ready to find new love after giving up on dating

Kim Kardashian is ready to get back in the dating pool and she using some help to get back in the “game.”

The 44-year-old reality star is reportedly using A.I to talk to chatbot boyfriends in order to train for her next relationship.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star seems to have given into the promise that A.I presents to people to help them deal with loneliness.

Kim’s sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, are reportedly against the method the mom of four is using but she doesn’t pay heed to their criticism, according to RadarOnline.

"But she claims it's helping her with her 'game,'" a source claimed.

The insider told the outlet, “Kim uses it constantly," adding, "She goes to it for any question she has and for advice on how to handle problems. She basically uses it as a therapist."

The socialite has reportedly also created "custom-tailored A.I. boyfriends,” claimed the source.

"She has about five of them, and she's trained them all to have different personalities so she can go back and forth talking to them and practicing her dating skills," they added.

This is not the first time Kim has reached towards A.I., she also shared a screenshot of her talking to ChatGPT on her Instagram Stories a few months back.