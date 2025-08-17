Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola Peltz earns new title amid ongoing feud

Brooklyn Beckham’s wife branded ‘viper’ as Beckham family feud deepens

Brooklyn Beckham’s beloved wife, Nicola Peltz, has once again garnered attention among critics worldwide.

The 29-year-old, who is long rumoured to have caused tensions between Brooklyn and his family, is currently being described as a “viper” amid the ongoing feud.

For the unversed, the couple recently renewed their vows on August 2 in Westchester County, with Brooklyn’s family notably absent from the main event.

Speaking to The Mirror, a source opened up about the current situation, “It’s so rooted in misogyny that all of the heat for his parents not being invited is on Nicola.

“Everyone seems to forget that Brooklyn is an adult man and fully capable of speaking out. Nicola would have respected whatever he chose.

“It breaks Brooklyn’s heart to see his wife being painted as this vixen and viper.”

Relations between the two families have been strained ever since Brooklyn married Nicola.

Meanwhile, tensions further escalated after Peltz’s father reportedly misbehaved with a guest at the lavish wedding.

This raised concerns among the Beckhams, who found the behaviour highly questionable.