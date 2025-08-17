Demi Lovato stuns fans with dramatic weight loss journey

Demi Lovato shows off new look after 'Fast' release

Demi Lovato recently made headlines after offering fans a glimpse into her weight loss transformation.

The 32-year-old star, known for her role in the Camp Rock, showcased her dramatic physical changes.

Taking to Instagram, the Cool for the Summer singer shared a carousel of images highlighting her transformation.

The photo that particularly caught the most attention showed Demi flaunting her toned, tanned curves in a selfie.

In the viral third slide, the Let It Go hitmaker is seen wearing a red bikini.

She captioned the photo dump, “bits and pieces.”

Fans couldn't stop swooning over the singer’s appearance, flooding the comments section with compliments such as “hot,” “beautiful,” and “so pretty”.

However, some fans of the Sonny with a chance alum accused her of using Ozempic to lose weight.

This comes after Lovato revealed that she is working on her eating disorder.

In an exclusive 2024 conversation with Penn Badgley on Podcrushed, she shared, “I have a treatment team that I work with that helps me stay in recovery, and I’ve been in recovery from bulimia for about five, going on six, years now. I’m trying to learn body acceptance rather than body positivity, because body positivity feels like I can’t even reach that yet. I have to work on body acceptance, body neutrality because that feels like a goal I can reach.”

On professional front, Demi reunited with the Jonas Brothers on their Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour.

In addition, the American singer recently released her single Fast on Friday, August 1.