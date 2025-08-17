Jennifer Holland makes shocking confession about DC boss James Gunn

Jennifer Holland recently shared that her marriage with DC Studios chief James Gunn did not have much work-life balance.

The actress, who returned as Emilia Harcourt in the second season of Peacemaker, explained that her husband’s busy schedule often made their personal life take a back seat.

She admitted to PEOPLE: “I've not been, in any way, upset or judgemental with James, but I know that his number one focus right now at this time in his life has been taking on this opportunity that he has at DC with 100 per cent full force.”

Holland praised Gunn’s dedication, saying that he poured all of his energy into shaping the future of DC. She added, “I think he's doing that with just every ounce of his being, and he wants to make sure that it's everything that the fans could hope for.”

The actress also pointed out that her husband was committed to honouring comic book characters and giving audiences the best possible stories.

However, she further said Gunn wanted to do justice to the heroes and worlds that fans had imagined for years.

While reflecting on her own career, Holland spoke highly of her Peacemaker co-star John Cena, calling him the best and most professional partner she could ask for.

Jennifer Holland and James Gunn tied the knot back in 2022 in Aspen, Colorado as their wedding was attended by Guardians of the Galaxy stars and became the .most memorable event.