Paddy McGuinness marks birthday with ex Christine amid property drama

Paddy McGuinness looked upbeat as he marked his 52nd birthday during a lavish family holiday this week.

The TV personality and the comedian showed off his muscles and strong physique as he posed shirtless in the mirror for a selfie, seemingly taken at his luxury hotel in Mallorca.

The father of three appeared in high spirits as he celebrated the special day alongside his children, Leo, Penelope and Felicity.

Interesting, his ex wife Christine also posed for the photos with airport staff.

For context, the 37-year-old television personality and the 52-year-old presenter announced their split in July 2022 after 11 years of marriage. Despite the breakdown, they continued to co-parent and live together for the sake of their three children, all of whom are autistic.

Alongside his post, Paddy wrote: 'Just go back from a glorious five days in the sunshine.

My kids made birthday gifts, we had lots of lovely food, drink and a tan that would make @jamie.redknapp proud!

This comes after Paddy was spotted looking sombre following reports that his ex wife Christine is in the talks to sell their £6.5 million Cheshire mansion.

His latest appearance comes amid claims that the property has generated 'very little interest' in the five months since it went on the market, with one source describing it as overpriced-even for the upmarket area it's located in.