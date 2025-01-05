Scotland Yard faces criticism over inaction in Prince Harry's phone hacking case

The continued silence from Scotland Yard has raised questions about the level of accountability

Scotland Yard has come under fire for its lack of action regarding Prince Harry's phone hacking case, despite a High Court ruling in December 2023 that awarded the Duke of Sussex £150,000 in damages.



The Metropolitan Police had pledged to "carefully consider" the judgment following Harry’s victory against the publisher, but more than a year later, they have remained silent, leading to mounting criticism, reported GB News.

Close allies of the claimants are questioning the authorities' reluctance to act, especially after the court found evidence of widespread and habitual phone hacking within MGN’s publications.

Despite the Duke’s repeated calls for a full investigation, the police have offered no further comments beyond acknowledging their awareness of the judgment.

As Prince Harry's calls for an investigation go unanswered, the public waits to see whether further legal action will be pursued or if the matter will remain unresolved.

