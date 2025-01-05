Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spark ‘already married’ allegations

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift already married?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s fans are speculating that the couple might have already rang the wedding bells.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have been together since 2023 and have made sweet public appearances together that made fans swoon.

The two sweethearts recently inspired marriage rumours among fans when they noticed a gesture that resembled that of a married couple.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and the NFL star gave a joint present consisting of a jersey and hamlet signed by the couple to a young fan in Missouri.

The fan, in response affectionately called the couple "Aunty Swift" and "Uncle Travis" via Instagram.

The 8-year-old boy Jaden gushed with excitement and quickly went viral all over social media.

Swifties joked that the two are now so in love that they’re even viewed as a married couple.

One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "OH HELLO! Also Aunty Swift."

Another added, "My face has been in (smiley emoji) for the last 10 minutes because of 'Aunty Swift.'"

"awwww!!! 'Aunty Swift' now that is one definitely a football associated nickname gotta love that for Blondie!," a third chimed in.

Another exclaimed, "I'm sorry but Taylor co-signing Travis's stuff, it's always 'uncle and aunty' now because their people see them as one now... oh we don't need a paper, they're already married, sorry I don't make the rules."