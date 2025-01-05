Jim Carrey addresses possibility of reprising role in 'Sonic 4': 'I don't feel...'

'Sonic 3' script pulled Jim Carrey out of retirement

Jim Carrey, who has been playing Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, has shed light on the chances of his presence in the fourth sequel.

Carrey has surely enjoyed portraying the bizarre character in Sega films. Even though, he announced his departure in 2022, but the script of the third entry pulled him out of his retirement.

The 62-year-old Canadian American actor has maintained that he is 'open' to feature in the fourth installment.

“I’m definitely open [to Sonic 4]. I’m open to the idea. Generally, they come to me with the next idea and if I go, ‘Oh, that sounds fun’, then I’ll do it.”

“I don’t feel locked to anything in life unless it’s something that interests me”, told the Dumb and Dumber star to Cinema Today.

Jim further praised the crew of Sonic and admitted that he love the people working behind the cameras.

He continued: “I certainly love this crew, I love this gang that makes these movies, and I love the fans.

“I think there’s a lot of really great energy around it and great responses. And the fans jump in and go like, ‘How about it if you do this?’ and they’ve been super helpful. I think we’re all making this movie together.”

The Mask actor returned to the action-adventure franchise and not only he played the Eggman in Sonic 3, but also portrayed his Robotnik’s grandfather Gerald in the new film.