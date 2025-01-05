Angelina Jolie, Demi Moore, and Zendaya spill who left them starstruck

Angelina Jolie, Demi Moore, and Zendaya dish on who stole the spotlight in latest feature.

Angelina Jolie, Demi Moore, Zendaya, and a dazzling lineup of leading ladies graced the cover of Hollywood Reporter's annual issue.

The star-studded feature, which brought together icons like Tilda Swinton, Zoe Saldaña, and Mikey Madison, was a conversation that blended on-screen triumphs with off-screen candidness.

But amid the glittering names and glittering resumes, one star was left utterly starstruck by another.

Tilda Swinton confessed that she was once too shy to approach the legendary Angelina Jolie at a Hollywood event, even though she found herself in the star-studded company of Liza Minnelli and Sacha Baron Cohen.

"I just couldn't believe I was there," Tilda admitted. "It was like being scorched by the glamour of it all—Angelina was just glowing, and Pedro [Almodóvar] and I were in awe. I didn't dare approach her."

Angelina Jolie, ever the picture of grace, shared a rare moment of humility when she responded to Tilda Swinton’s starstruck confession.

"And I was probably—because I never go out—really alone and not sure anybody wanted to talk to me," she revealed.

"I would’ve been so happy if they had said hello." Tilda, ever the down-to-earth soul, chimed in, "We’re all shy."

The six Hollywood heavyweights gathered around a round table for a conversation, reflecting on their experiences in an industry that has often been less about camaraderie and more about competition.

Angelina, always the advocate for women’s solidarity, mused, "A lot of women in the past didn’t have this table.

They didn’t have community in this way." Tilda responded, "I think we [women] know how to do this.

This is what we do. Yes. You know, we sit around tables and we chat and we support each other, and we witness each other."

The conversation was especially poignant for her, who recently finalized her bitter divorce from Brad Pitt.