Pamela Anderson's unexpected love story with Michael Jackson

Pamela Anderson, Canadian-American actress and model who is best known for her social work, recently revealed a jaw-dropping confession about her desire.

The 57-year-old star began believing at one point that she was going to marry none other than the King of Pop Michael Jackson.

The Baywatch actress recently revealed that Michael Jackson, who passed away back in 2009 at age 50, was her childhood crush. She shared how dreaming about meeting him for years left her "really disappointed" because he never asked her out.

During her candid conversation with W Magazine, Pamela opened up about her wish to marry Michael: "Michael Jackson. I thought he would want to marry me. Then I met him, and he didn’t ask me to marry him! I was really disappointed."

The actress further heartfeltly admitted that she gets really "nervous" meeting new people, and was especially anxious before meeting Jamie Lee Curtis for the first time, before working with him in The Last Showgirl.

"I was really afraid to meet Jamie Lee Curtis. I was terrified," she shared.

She went on saying: "But as soon as I met her, she grabbed me by the shoulders, looked me in the eye, and said, 'I did this for you'. All of my reservations and fears and insecurities went out the window."

However, Pamela Anderson may not have walked down the aisle with Michael Jackson, but their unforgettable bond will forever remain in her heart and that is something, she will always cherish.