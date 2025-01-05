Crown Princess Victoria hits slopes with family in picture perfect ski adventure

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden gave fans a glimpse into her family's recent winter getaway with a breathtaking photo shared on Instagram.



The snapshot captured the royal family enjoying a ski trip, with the 47-year-old heir to the Swedish throne posing on a snowy slope alongside her husband, Prince Daniel, 51, and their two children, Princess Estelle, 12, and Prince Oscar, 8.

The post, captioned "God fortsättning!"—a Swedish expression wishing continued holiday cheer—delighted royal watchers. Fans flooded the comments with messages like, "Imagine bumping into them on the slopes!" and "Enjoy the snow!"



Victoria and Daniel have been married since 2010, tying the knot in a grand ceremony at Stockholm Cathedral. The couple welcomed their firstborn, Princess Estelle, in 2012, followed by Prince Oscar in 2016.

As the eldest child of Crown Princess Victoria, Estelle is set to make history as Sweden's first female heir born with an undeniable right to the throne, ensuring that her position cannot be challenged by the birth of a male sibling.