Zara Tindall joins Meghan Markle’s inner circle for picture-perfect moment

Zara Tindall and Sussex insider share the spotlight amid message for Meghan Markle.

Zara Tindall stole the spotlight at a lively karaoke event during the Magic Millions Carnival in Australia, where her husband, Mike Tindall, took center stage as host for the evening festivities.

The Duke of Sussex’s close friend, Delfina Blaquier, joined Zara for a stylish photo op, showcasing the enduring bond between the Sussex and Tindall circles.

Zara looked chic in an elegant black cocktail dress adorned with embroidered red roses climbing each side.

She paired the look with show-stopping Malone Souliers heels featuring silver straps, a matching metallic clutch, and an understated updo that framed her face with soft, wavy strands.

Mike Tindall traded rugby pitches for hosting duties as he co-led a lively karaoke night alongside Australian equine artist Nicole Slater during the Magic Millions Carnival on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Dressed to impress, the former rugby star cut a dashing figure in a tailored suit and tie, effortlessly charming the crowd.

The duo brought a touch of international glamour to the event, showcasing their shared passion for equestrian excellence.

Blaquier, wife of polo legend Nacho Figueras, remains firmly in the Sussexes' inner circle, with her husband recently featuring in Prince Harry's Netflix venture Polo.