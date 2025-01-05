Jason Momoa expresses excitement as he receives script for 'Lobo'

'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' to feature Jason Momoa as 'Lobo'

Jason Momoa can’t be any happier as he just received an official script for DC character 'Lobo'.

Earlier this week, the Fast X star unveiled through his social media that he has finally been offered his dream role by DCU and he is extremely excited for it.

Jason has been locked to play 'Lobo' in upcoming film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

On January 4, the 45-year-old shared a glimpse of the script in a celebratory post.

Momoa, taking it to his Instagram, dropped a video featuring him sitting by a bonfire having a cigar. Meanwhile, the draft of the film is placed on his lap which had ‘For Lobo’s Eyes Only’ imprinted on it.

He captioned the post: “Boom Day 3 of 2025. I am Lobo. #letsfragingo aloha j.”

The Aquaman actor long wanted to play this character as he mentioned in his announcement post:

“So Lobo was…I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role,'” said the actor.”

The upcoming DC Supergirl film is slated to release in cinemas on July 26, 2026.