Justin Bieber confirms rift with ex-manager Scooter Braun in latest move

Justin Bieber first met Scooter Braun in 2008

Justin Bieber set the record straight on his bond with his former manager Scooter Braun.

The eagle-eyed Beliebers noted that Justin, 30, had unfollowed and allegedly blocked Braun, Taylor Swift’s longtime nemesis, from his Instagram.

In a heated Reddit discussion on Sunday, January 5, Justin’s fans attached screenshots of the Canadian singer and Braun’s social media accounts, showing that they had unfollowed each other.

In addition, a user claimed that the Stay singer’s wife, Hailey Bieber, also blocked Braun, who retired from management in 2024 and is currently the CEO of HYBE America.

"Justin blocked him since Scooter’s likes from Justin’s page have disappeared but Justin’s likes on Scooter’s page are still there. Hailey also blocked Scooter at the same time," explained an active user.

Justin and Braun, 43 have been linked since 2008 when the latter started managing the then-13-year-old pop sensation after discovering him on YouTube.

However, things between them did not work out as their relationship became rocky.

As of August 2023, Billboard reported that the two-time Grammy Award winner was still under contract for about four more years, following a series of amendments to his deal with Braun made in 2020.

In the same report, sources familiar with Justin’s business dealings said he was focused on resolving his predicament with Braun.