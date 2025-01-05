Prince William, Kate take big decision for George as security concerns grow

Prince William and Princess Kate have taken a meaningful step for their firstborn Prince George as security concerns grow.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly decided to send the second in the line of succession to the British throne behind his father to Marlborough College.

The Mail reported that the college, which was attended by Princess Catherine, has chosen for the Waleses of all three children, George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The source claimed that the royal family now looking for a secure residence space for George, who will be the first to join the institute.

"Parents have been talking about nothing else and discussions have really ramped up in recent weeks but security is obviously a massive consideration," an insider shared.

The 11-year-old Prince "will have to be housed in an "in house" – these are the houses that are around the main quad of the school."

"The “out houses” are scattered down the Bath Road, and these present more of a security risk as they are just big houses on their own and involve a lot more walking around which is the downside of Marlborough," stated the report.

It has been said that it would be good news for the royal siblings as the trio will get an education from the same college.