Meghan Markle surprises Prince Harry after bombshell announcement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly over the moon after the couple received an exciting life update.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito mansion price touched the sky after the Suits star announced her Netflix cooking show.

Express reported that the couple's luxury mansion has received a "£ 23 million boost" as per real estate agency Zillow.

Harry and Meghan purchased their California home for £11.8million ($14.7 million) in 2020, when they stepped back from their active royal working roles.

The real estate agency claimed that the property "now costs £23.8million ($29.6million), a "6.2% increase" in value of the house over the past couple of days.

In conversation with Newsweek, real estate expert Charlie Lankston shared, "The release of Meghan's new Netflix series, 'With Love, Meghan,' will undoubtedly only increase interest in the couple's home life..."

"...despite the fact that it wasn't actually filmed inside the couple's marital mansion, but rather at a borrowed property just a few minutes away."

Notably, it must be a pleasant surprise for Harry as his wife Meghan's much-awaited Netflix show gives a boost to their dream house.