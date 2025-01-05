Taylor Swift drops major hints about her marriage year

Taylor Swift's year of marriage revealed?

Taylor Swift fans went crazy after a teammate of Travis Kelce asserted that he was aware of the "truth" about his relationship with the singer.

Legendary NFL player Adam "Pacman" Jones has dropped hints that the couple may be married later this year and perhaps have a child.

Pacman has talked about his friend Kelce's romantic life, highlighting how he's always taken previous relationships seriously and expressing his happiness for the athlete.

Pacman has acknowledged the infatuation is genuine and that it has led to multi-million-pound deals for the Kansas City Chiefs star, despite some cynics dismissing it as a publicity stunt.

Jones alluded to impending marriage and future family members when chatting on his BetOnline YouTube show: "I'm thinking this year they are going to get married or after football. Of course they are going to be together. They have got enough money to take each other money. But I do see love there. So I do see a baby and everything."

He also alluded to how well he knows Kelce from their shared college football days at the University of Cincinnati. The Pro-Bowler has spoken out, saying: "I think they are in a real relationship. I know Trav, because he went to UC. His love (is genuine). When he says he is with somebody, he is with somebody."

He continued, "And I am a true believer of that because with the other young lady, he was with, he was with her and he found something better and moved on. But I believe Travis a hundred percent.", he told the Mirror US.

Pacman talked about Travis and Taylor's romance during his YouTube promotion of his BetOnline show.

Meanwhile the Blank Space crooner is taking a break after her Eras Tour broke records. According to Pollstar, her 149 performances in 51 stadiums brought in almost $2.2 billion, a record for tour income.