Mike Milligan, award-winning TV writer-producer, dies at 77

Mike Milligan, who wrote and produced popular television series like Maude, Dear John, The Jeffersons, and All in the Family, passed away. He was seventy-seven.

According to his representative, Milligan passed away in his West Hills, California, home from severe respiratory failure, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

He was born Bernard Michael Milligan in Los Angeles on January 28, 1947, and later earned a degree from Loyola Marymount University. Later on, he was in the Air Force.

After working with Jay Moriarty, his writing partner of 18 years, Milligan finally discovered his passion for writing and producing. Among the many award-winning television programs they co-wrote and produced were 49 episodes of Norman Lear's The Jeffersons (1978–81).

The program, which was one of the first to address issues like suicide, transgender identity, and racial supremacy in American sitcoms, earned the production duo an NAACP Image Award.

In addition to writing and producing episodes of All in the Family (1976), Good Times (1974), What's Happening Now (1985–88), Maude (1975), Dear John (1989–91), Here and Now (1992), and Melba (1986), Milligan has been a member of the Writers Guild of America for more than 50 years.

Alongside Carlos Bermudez, Milligan co-wrote and produced the original Telemundo series Los Beltran (1990–2001). A Golden Eagle Award for excellent comedy series, an Imagen Foundation Award for best comedy series, and an Alma Award for best comedy series were all given to the show.

Outside of TV, Milligan worked with colleague John Harper to lead training for charitable organisations nationwide on Trauma Informed Care for the Homeless.

Jill, his wife; John Milligan, his son; Jeri (Milligan) Gesto, his sister; and Dionn Avant and Mischon Beneda, his stepdaughters, are among the survivors.