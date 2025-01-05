Zendaya’s honest confession on 2013’s DWTS loss

Zendaya reflects on DWTS loss in 2013

Zendaya has recently revealed what she thinks about Dancing with the Stars loss in 2013.

In a new interview with W magazine, the Euphoria actress, who was a runner-up on season 16 of the ABC dance competition series, said she took the show very seriously at the time.

“I took it very seriously, which, in retrospect, I wish I didn’t,” remarked the 28-year-old.

Zendaya told the outlet, “I wish I’d enjoyed it a little bit more and just was like, ‘Eh, whatever.’ You know what I mean? But I was stressing myself out. I really went through it on that.”

The Challengers star danced with Valentin Chmerkovskiy and reportedly earned second place over NFL wide receiver Jacoby Jones and Karina Smirnoff.

Reflecting on her loss, Zendaya stated, “Listen, I’m still harboring a little animosity about that. I felt that loss.”

“I was only 16 years old, and it was highly stressful. Being on live television every week? It’s so scary,” she explained.

However, Zendaya opened up that she didn’t watch DWTS after leaving the show.

This is not the first that the Dune actress opened up about her experience on DWTS.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in October, Zendaya mentioned, “I didn’t really watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ before I was on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’”

“I don't think I was the target demographic. My grandma loves Dancing With the Stars, that's her bag,” she continued.

Zendaya added, “I also think it was a very stressful experience. I was like, I don’t think I’m gonna be watching this anymore.”