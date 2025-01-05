Tom Holland channels his inner Spider-Man for IRL superhero moment

Tom Holland turns into real life Spiderman at a recent outing in LA.

Tom Holland turns into real life Spider-Man at a recent outing in LA.

The 28-year-old, who recently announced his plans of retirement from acting, shared the anecdote when he had to bring his on-screen fighting chops into use.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health magazine, Tom revealed that while shopping at Whole Foods store, the actor was forced to step in and break a fight.

Detailing the incident, the Uncharted alum recalled that the two men were ‘going at it, right behind me’ which immediately set off his "Peter Tingle."

As per the Avengers: Infinity War star, the enraged guy saw himself face-to-face with none other than Spider-Man which cooled him down. Zendaya’s partner recalled, “I can see that he’s recognised me immediately, and you could see the wheels turning, like, I’m really angry, but Spider-Man is telling me to calm down.”

For the unversed, Tom and Zendaya have been dating since 2021 and are parents to two dogs. However, the two have rarely made an appearance as a couple at red carpets; the British actor confessed the reason for this avoidance is ‘because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us.’

Moreover, Tom has recently shared his plans to ‘disappear off the face of earth’ once he has kids. For him it will only be then ‘golf and dad’.