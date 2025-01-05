Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce kicked off 2025 with intimate celebration

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift shared a small celebration on New Year’s Eve

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce welcomed the new year sticking close to each other in Kansas City, Missouri.

The lovebirds, who have been spending most of their time together since the Eras Tour performer wrapped up her tour, spent the first moments of the new year together.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and NFL star had a “romantic,” but low-key celebration for New Year’s Eve in his hometown of Kansas City, because of his football schedule, a source told Page Six.

The couple, both 35, “spent the days leading up to New Year’s in New York,” where they were spotted stepping out together for a date night in Manhattan last week.

“But they flew back together to Kansas City on Monday,” the source added, explaining that the Chiefs’ tight end had football practice on December 30th and January 1st.

“Travis also had a New Heights podcast taping,” the source explains.

“Taylor and Travis spent New Year’s Eve together in Kansas City and shared a kiss as soon as it hit midnight. It was very romantic.”

This comes after the 14-time-Grammy winner and the Grotesquerie star were pictured together multiple times last week, as they went out and about, holding hands.