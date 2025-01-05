Sam Asghari reveals his true feelings for Britney Spears

Sam Asghari reflects on his divorce with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari is reflecting on his divorce with Britney Spears as he opens up about his time alongside the music star.

The model, who met the Princess of Pop on the set of her 2016 music video Slumber Party, doesn’t hold any grudge against Spears despite their fall-out in August 2023.

Speaking exclusively to Page Six, Asghari said of his ex-wife, "I just wish her the best. I think that the number one factor of a partner is to be there for one another, no matter what."

Admitting that while their romance is in the past, he further went on to add, "We all go through this life and we go through different chapters and you meet people along the way and they are a big part of your life. You’re just always thankful for every moment that you spent with people in the past."

For the unversed, Sam went public with his new girlfriend Brooke Irvine just eight months after their divorce was finalized.

Previously, the model extended his greetings to followers on New Year’s as he shared photos of the pair posing together.