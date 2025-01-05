Selena Gomez can’t stand THIS one thing that she finds irritating

Selena Gomez, American singer and actress who tried her luck in Hollywood at such young age, recently shared what truly gets under her skin and couldn't stand it.

The 32-year-old singer and songwriter admitted that punctuality is something she values deeply, and lateness is a real pet peeve for her.

During her playful conversation with Magazine, Selena, who is currently making headlines with her fiancé after their engagement, shared: "My pet peeves are people who are late."

"I don't like how people treat other people if they treat me differently. I notice those things very quickly. Because I have lovely people in my life that have nothing to do with the industry, and I really pay attention to how people treat my friends and people around me," she added.

However, the singer-turned-actress recently teamed up with her fellow actresses Karla Sofía Gascon and Zoe Saldana for the crime-comedy Emilia Perez, and she couldn’t be more excited about her career in Spanish.

Selena Gomez revealed how much she loves pushing herself to perform in new languages, saying it added a whole new level of fun and excitement to her role.

"I was extremely proud to speak Spanish," she shared.