Sean Diddy Combs' insider reveals White Party's 'good' intent

Sean Diddy Combs' party's true intent revealed

Sean Diddy Combs has once again left a lasting impression on critics with his patrol parties and legal filings.

The notorious rapper, who was arrested in September 2024 on the charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering, was allegedly responsible for recruiting young women for ‘intimate’ time.

A targeted woman opened up to The Post about Diddy’s White Parties, revealing that it was “an honour” to be invited to his infamous events at the time.

As reported, Diddy received widespread praise in 2004 for his "Vote or Die" campaign. On the surface, his annual White Party in the Hamptons seemed like a step towards a good cause.

According to an attendee, however, there was a lot going on behind closed doors. Specifically, the attendee alleged that Diddy's parties served to satisfy his own sexual urges.

The source explicitly told the outlet, “I was there because my husband worked for Sony.

“I was talking to another woman, and this guy came up out of nowhere. He said, ‘Hey, Diddy saw you guys and wants to know if you want to hang out after this is all done.’ I didn’t really know what to say.”

Detailing her experience at one of Diddy’s heinous events, Lisa further went on to explain, “My friend said yes and went with him and a bunch of other people back to his mansion. She never really talked about it afterwards but just would say that she shouldn’t have gone.

“It wasn’t a good experience for her.”

Although Combs' lawyers are yet to respond to the allegations, the rapper is still behind bars and desperately awaits his trial in May this year.