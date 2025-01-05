Britney Spears's ex Sam Asghari shifts focus after their split

Sam Asghari, pop queen Britney Spears' ex-husband, stepped out from his comfort zone to finally address their whirlwind marriage and split which has been making headlines.

Despite going on their separate ways, Sam revealed that he still cares deeply for Britney, proving that some bonds are hard to break.

The former couple first crossed paths back in 2016 during the filming of the singer Slumber Party music video. However, The American model and actor wasn’t even supposed to be there, as the original actor said to didn’t show up.

During his interview with PageSix, Sam opened up: "I think it's the bare minimum you can do as a partner, to be a backbone to someone and to be their biggest supporter, biggest cheerleader, the biggest… The biggest everything."

The ex-couple tied the knot in intimate wedding ceremony at Britney’s California home on June 9, 2022.

Unfortunately, their love story didn't work out as it was really short-lived. Britney filed for divorce just a year later, citing irreconcilable differences, as their divorce was finalised on December 2, 2024.

"I just wish her the best. I think that the number one factor of a partner is to be there for one another, no matter what," he admitted further.