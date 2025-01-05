Travis Kelce's pal dishes on wedding plans with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s old pal claims ‘Tayvis’ wedding bells are ringing this year

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are already hearing the wedding bells ringing, according to NFL icon Adam “Pacman” Jones.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s old friend Pacman has provided exclusive insight into the high-profile relationship which suggests that the couple is definitely looking forward to the next steps in their relationship.

“I'm thinking this year they are going to get married or after football. Of course they are going to be together. They have got enough money to take each others money. But I do see love there. So I do see a baby and everything,” the entertainer told Mirror Magazine.

Pacman shared that he has known the NFL star for a long time and, “I think they are in a real relationship. I know Trav, because he went to UC. His love (is genuine). When he says he is with somebody, he is with somebody.”

“And I am a true believer of that because with the other young lady, he was with, he was with her and he found something better and moved on. But I believe Travis a hundred percent," he added of the Grotesquerie star.

Discussing the commercial success, the relationship with the Eras Tour performer has brought, Pacman added, “I love it. I wish I was that smart when I was young. What I'm saying is you see how many marketing deals he is getting. You see how many jerseys he's selling. You see how many people coming up to games - the Swifties. You see what his Instagram did since he been with her. All of that s--- plays a part."