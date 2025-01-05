Princess Charlene welcomes New Year with elegance as she joined by her family

The Princess radiated sophistication in custom-designed Louis Vuitton gown

Princess Charlene of Monaco ushered in 2025 with elegance and poise, celebrating alongside her family at the Prince's Palace in Monte Carlo.

Dressed in a custom-designed Louis Vuitton gown, the Princess radiated sophistication. The navy ensemble, featuring a classic bateau neckline, long sleeves, and a flowing skirt, perfectly complemented the grandeur of the occasion.

Joining her were Prince Albert and their 10-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, posing against the backdrop of a magnificent Christmas tree.

The family’s coordinated outfits showcased their impeccable style. Princess Gabriella dazzled in a sleeveless Brunello Cucinelli dress embellished with sequins, while Prince Jacques mirrored his father’s polished look in a tailored navy suit.

This marked the twins’ second appearance in their father’s annual New Year’s address, following their debut in 2022, adding a touch of familial warmth to the royal tradition.



