 
close
Sunday January 05, 2025
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Princess Charlene welcomes New Year with elegance as she joined by her family

Princess Charlene was joined by Prince Albert and their twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques

By Web Desk
January 05, 2025
The Princess radiated sophistication in custom-designed Louis Vuitton gown
The Princess radiated sophistication in custom-designed Louis Vuitton gown

Princess Charlene of Monaco ushered in 2025 with elegance and poise, celebrating alongside her family at the Prince's Palace in Monte Carlo.

Dressed in a custom-designed Louis Vuitton gown, the Princess radiated sophistication. The navy ensemble, featuring a classic bateau neckline, long sleeves, and a flowing skirt, perfectly complemented the grandeur of the occasion.

Joining her were Prince Albert and their 10-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, posing against the backdrop of a magnificent Christmas tree. 

The family’s coordinated outfits showcased their impeccable style. Princess Gabriella dazzled in a sleeveless Brunello Cucinelli dress embellished with sequins, while Prince Jacques mirrored his father’s polished look in a tailored navy suit.

This marked the twins’ second appearance in their father’s annual New Year’s address, following their debut in 2022, adding a touch of familial warmth to the royal tradition.