Vanessa Williams takes break from 'Devil Wears Prada' for THIS reason

Vanessa Williams plans to go on brief hiatus following mother's death

Vanessa Williams is planning to go on a brief hiatus following the death of her beloved mom, Helen Louise Williams.

The 61-year-old announced that her mother tragically passed away on December 28 due to acute liver failure.

The actress, who is gearing up for her highly-anticipated role as Miranda Priestly in the West End musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada, is taking a break from her performances to reflect on her mother's death at the age of 85.

The show-runners took to Instagram on Friday, January 3, to offer an insight into the groundbreaking role of Miranda Priestly.

The Ugly Betty actress later reposted the show's statement to her Stories.

Williams' mother previously travelled abroad for the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada.

The purpose of the trip was “to celebrate her 85th birthday party surrounded by 150 of her family and friends. During her visit, she suffered a major decline in health, which ended her life.”

For the unversed, the late professor was born on December 8, 1939 and served as a teacher for the longest time in her life.