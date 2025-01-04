Ariana Grande gives special nod to ‘Wicked’ with Red Carpet look

Ariana Grande continues to embody her Wicked character, Glinda, in her fashion choices.
The 31-year-old star made an appearance at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards in Palm Springs, California, on Friday, January 3rd.
The Golden Globe nominee donned a strapless silver metallic dress with horizontal paneling across her bodice and the voluminous skirt. The skirt created a statement look with its bubble-like shape, recalling the Wicked star’s means of transportation in the movie.
The circular skirt cinched at the Disney alum’s waist and heels, showcasing her matching pointed-toe pumps.
Following the Red Carpet event, Grande took to Instagram and shared snaps from the evening.
Grande wrote, “thank you so much for this honor @psfilmfest, i’m so humbled and grateful. and thank you to my life long inspiration, my genius and remarkably generous friend @jennifercoolidge for being a part of it. i love you forever,” in the caption.
The yes, and? hitmaker wore complimenting makeup with an ivory eye look and a nude pink glossy lipstick.
The two-time Grammy winner kept her accessories minimal with a diamond choker necklace, stud earrings and a ring on her index finger.
Grande was joined by Wicked director Jon M.Chu and co-star Cynthia Erivo at the Palm Springs event.
