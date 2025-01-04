Ariana Grande gives special nod to ‘Wicked’ with Red Carpet look

Ariana Grande channels her inner Glinda at Red Carpet event

Ariana Grande continues to embody her Wicked character, Glinda, in her fashion choices.

The 31-year-old star made an appearance at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards in Palm Springs, California, on Friday, January 3rd.

The Golden Globe nominee donned a strapless silver metallic dress with horizontal paneling across her bodice and the voluminous skirt. The skirt created a statement look with its bubble-like shape, recalling the Wicked star’s means of transportation in the movie.

The circular skirt cinched at the Disney alum’s waist and heels, showcasing her matching pointed-toe pumps.

Following the Red Carpet event, Grande took to Instagram and shared snaps from the evening.

Grande wrote, “thank you so much for this honor @psfilmfest, i’m so humbled and grateful. and thank you to my life long inspiration, my genius and remarkably generous friend @jennifercoolidge for being a part of it. i love you forever,” in the caption.

The yes, and? hitmaker wore complimenting makeup with an ivory eye look and a nude pink glossy lipstick.

The two-time Grammy winner kept her accessories minimal with a diamond choker necklace, stud earrings and a ring on her index finger.

Grande was joined by Wicked director Jon M.Chu and co-star Cynthia Erivo at the Palm Springs event.