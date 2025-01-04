Diddy breaks silence on former friends’ claims on new documentary

Diddy is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre since arrest in September

New set of allegations were recently unearthed about the disgraced music mogul Sean Diddy Combs.

The 55-year-old rapper, who got arrested on September 16th last year, has been the subject of multiple documentaries since, latest being one released by Peacock.

The new documentary, which released a teaser on Thursday featured new claims against the Bad Boy Records founder made by his former close friends, including veteran singer/producer Al B. Sure!, a childhood friend of Diddy’s and more.

Alongside the interviews, the documentary will also showcase never-before-seen footage of the Last Night rapper and his infamous white parties.

Following the release of first batch of footage of the upcoming movie, Diddy issued an official statement through this legal team.

The accused rapper’s attorney alleged that “These documentaries include unchecked claims and provide platforms for baseless conspiracy theories without accountability or evidence. In the case of the Peacock documentary in particular, the motivations and credibility of those being interviewed must be questioned. Many claim to have knowledge but lack any connection to the truth, while their wild, unfounded theories are cut and sensationalized to appear factual.”

The legal team slammed the Peacock documentary, as well as other series which have documented Diddy’s life, leading to the arrest last fall.

TMZ released The Downfall of Diddy in 2023, then a 2024 episode of IMPACT x Nightline also featured the Let’s Get It performer’s situation, and the installment. Fellow rapper 50 Cent also has a documentary under works that’s been set up at Netflix.

The 90-minute special by Peacock, Diddy: The Making of A Bad Boy, is scheduled for release this month.