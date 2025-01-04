Meghan Markle's new show is more like a 'recipe' for trouble than triumph

Will Meghan’s show really ‘elevate’ our lives?

Meghan Markle is facing sharp criticism from GB News presenter Martin Daubney ahead of the premiere of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, set to air on January 15.

Daubney did not hold back in his critique, targeting the show's extravagant production values.

He mocked the portrayal of Markle making "bespoke doughnuts" in a lavish £5 million mansion, pointing out that it wasn’t even her real home, but rather a set.

He particularly took aim at the lifestyle elements, sarcastically commenting, "There’s ice cubes with flowers inside—just what everyone needs.

Who’s got the time for that?" Comparing the series to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop without the “dodgy scented candles,” Daubney didn’t mince words.

The eight-episode series, promises a mix of "practical how-tos and candid conversations," as Meghan teaches us how to “elevate the everyday into the extraordinary.” V

But not everyone is buzzing with excitement. Royal historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop joined the chorus of critics, calling the show "so out-of-reach for the vast majority, it is laughable."

And while Meghan may offer us some extraordinary tips, it seems the world isn’t quite ready for the "richest woman in the world" teaching us how to make flowers in ice cubes look effortless.