'Squid Game' stars break silence over BTS’ V appearance in season 3

BTS star V to join Squid Game Season 3?

The Squid Game cast has finally addressed the rumours about BTS V joining Squid Game 3.

During an interview with BuzzFeed UK, actors Lee Jung-Jae (Seong Gi-Hun, aka Player 456) and Wi Ha-Joon (Hwang Jun-Ho) played it safe when asked about the ongoing rumours of V’s appearance in the upcoming season.

"I can't say anything about that," says Jung-Jae about the K-pop idol’s addition to the Squid Game Season 3 cast.

While Ha-Joon dodged the question by agreeing with his co-star, saying, "No comment."

Though no official sources have confirmed whether V will appear in Squid Game's last and final season, fans have continued to speculate about his role in the series.

"The way he reacted, I think V is gonna be insane in season 3, lol," one X, formerly Twitter, user suspected.

"Internet would break," another user remarked.

"Neither confirming nor denying the rumours, but let's see what will happen," a thief fan noted.

While one fan even guessed V’s role, saying, "Oh my god!!! Is Tae’s ultimate villain role dream about to come true?!"

With BTS V’s widely known love for Squid Game, it would be exciting for fans to watch him among other players in the Netflix hit South Korean series.

It is pertinent to note that BTS V’ joining Squid Game season 3 rumours came a couple of days after Leonardo DiCaprio made headlines for the same reasons.