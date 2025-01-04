'Coldplay', Shaws Mendes' unreleased music stolen

Hacker Skyler Dalziel sentenced to prison for 21 months

Coldplay, Bebe Rexha and Shawn Mendes’ suffered music theft after a hacker stole their yet-unreleased songs.

The culprit is a 22-year-old girl named Skyler Dalziel, who earned nearly £42,000 by selling multiple artists’ music illegally by hacking into their cloud storage accounts.

Initially, Sony Music Entertainment found out that American singer Upsahl’s cloud account has been compromised.

Therefore, they immediately launched a complaint to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) about the glitch.

The police raided Skyler’s home in Luton and discovered 290,000 soundtracks in her computer hard drives. The songs belonged to artists namely Coldplay, Mendes, Rexha, Melanie Martinez and more.

Meanwhile, the cops also found the spreadsheets having a record of the customers she sold the music to.

The Recording Industry Association of America and IFPI jointly identified an account linked to the hacker on an online platform marketing unreleased music.

As per BBC, the Luton Crown Court have finally pleaded Dalziel guilty on 11 copyright offenses on January 3, sentencing her 21 months imprisonment and 24 months of suspension.

Besides that, she will also have to do 180 hours of unpaid employment.