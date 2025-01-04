King Charles issues first statement after Meghan Markle's bold step: 'Deeply saddened'

King Charles III has released a heartfelt statement over a tragic loss amid Meghan Markle's bold move.

The 76-year-has appeared to be heartbroken as he sent his condolences to the family of Edward Pettifer, the stepson of Princes William and Harry’s former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke.

He was killed in a New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah has shared King Charles III's words on X (formerly twitter) over the sad loss, writing: "Charles is 'deeply saddened' and the Prince of Wales has also been made aware."

Tiggy Legge-Bourke used to look after William, the Prince of Wales and Harry, the Duke of Sussex from 1993 until 1999.

Pettifer and Tiggy got married in 1999, and both princes attended the wedding. It's the first statement released by King Charles after Meghan Markle's return to social media, where she shared her two meaningful videos.