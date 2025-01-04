Prince Harry turns deaf ear to demands as lucrative role comes under fire

Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, is off to a good start of 2025 but the royal himself is embroiled in a new crisis situation.

While the Sussexes had a few highs during the last year, Harry and Meghan were seemingly accused of bad boss behaviour for their respective businesses. King Charles’ son in particular surprised the world when his company employees revealed shocking details.

A former employee from Harry’s mental wellness firm, BetterUp, criticised the senior-level officers for acting liker gangsters who “exploit” their staff.

“If you're not in, you're out,” an insider previously revealed. “Lots of turnover among key positions. Lots of micromanagement and shaming. Wish this company practiced what they preached.”

Similarly, Harry's charity in South Africa, Sentebale, was also accused of not looking after their staff. Despite the criticism, Prince Harry is determined to stay put as he earns a hefty salary of one million dollars pound annually from the initiatives.

“I’m sure he won't walk away because BetterUp is good for his profile and income,” royal biographer Tom Bower told MailOnline.

Prince Harry is under mounting pressure to speak up on the growing criticism of workplaces associated him and his wife. Although it is unlikely that Harry would be issuing a direct statement on the matter.

In the meantime, he intends to stick around for a long period of time.