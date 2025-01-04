Prince William, Kate Middleton take 'wise' decision amid King abdication plan

Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision about monarchy's future

Prince William and Princess Kate have taken an ideal step as speculations about King Charles' abdication loom.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly made an 'ideal' decision to secure the future King and their firstborn, Prince George's future.

For the unversed, William and Catherine's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are currently studying at Lambrook School.

The eldest grandchild of King Charles III will stay with his sibling until he's 13 years old. However, there were multiple rumours about the second in line for the throne's educational future.

Now, royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! that the royal couple has seemingly taken a final decision about George and he might attend Wellington College, an institute half an hour away from his home.

She said, "It’s only half an hour from Windsor; the pupils can board (full-time or weekly) or be day students. And.. a huge plus….it’s co-educational, which means all three could go there in the future. Sounds ideal to me!"

While lauding William and Kate's decision to keep their children in one place, Jennie added, "I always thought it was a wise decision to keep the children together during their early school years…and I think that has very much proved to be the case, especially during this past difficult year."

The royal biographer claimed that George, Charlotte and Louis must have felt a sense of relief to "be together at school when life at home was so full of anxiety (however much William and Catherine tried to shield them)."

Notably, Prince William and Kate Middleton seemingly made a thoughtful decision amid rumours that the Palace has been preparing the Walses to take over the throne amid the monarch's cancer fight.