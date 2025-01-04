Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni drama continues in 'It Starts With Us'

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are legally facing each other, which proves the two will not reunite in the sequel.

For a while now, Colleen Hoover has dominated the literary world and is now one of the most sought-after writers in Hollywood.

After It Ends With Us became a box office hit, earning $351 million worldwide, the author is working on several other film adaptations. This was despite the on-set drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the director, and the ensuing legal disputes.

Work on Hoover's other big-screen adaptations, such as Verity, Reminders of Him, and Regretting You, has not been slowed down by the legal battles. It Ends With Us was not the first of Hoover's books to receive the Hollywood treatment, even though it was her largest adaptation to date.

In 2017, the author's book Confess was converted into a seven-episode television season for the now-defunct go90 service, starring Katie Leclerc and Ryan Cooper.

Prior to It Ends With Us's August premiere, Hoover talked candidly with The Hollywood Reporter about the experience of having her writing adapted for the big screen.

“It’s very surreal,” the author explained. “I think it’s all of the emotions. I’m able to separate it, in the sense that I see the book and the film as two completely separate things. But at the same time, I think they did such a good job condensing this book into a film that I’m very happy with this adaptation.”