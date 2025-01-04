Royal Family springs into action as Meghan Markle returns

Meghan Markle has seemingly sent shockwaves to the royal family with her bombshell return to social media as the royals are jumping into action.

2024 was a particularly “brutal” year for the royal family especially after the cancer diagnosis of King Charles and Kate Middleton. The senior most members of the family, including Prince William, were in absence for most of the year as the dealt with matters privately.

During the time, many experts and analysts pointed out how Prince Harry and Meghan would have been a huge asset to the royal family but are missing out now due to the royal rift. Moreover, there was a lot of criticism about the Sussexes having multiple PR fails throughout the year.

Now, as Meghan kicked off her New Year with a bang – the Duchess gained one million followers on Instagram in one day – the royals are now speeding up their plans with their ‘secret weapon’.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie have secured a significant position in the royal family given their dedication and loyalty to the monarchy. While the pair is older than Prince William and Kate Middleton, they have shown no signs of slowing down yet, according to former royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

However, she notes that there will be a point that Edward and Sophie, who are parents to Lady Louise, 21, and James Wessex, 17, could do so much, so they are now setting the stage for the new generation to take over.

“60 is quite young these days, so I don’t think we have to worry too much about Edward and Sophie taking on a heavier workload,” Bond told The Mirror.

However, she maintained that the “working royals are spread thinly now”.

She added, “That’s something that we’ll just have to get used to – until the younger generation are old enough to join The Firm.”

While there have been no confirmed plans of Louise and James taking a position in the royal family, it likely that the siblings could have a potential role on the horizon after they have completed their horizon.

King Charles can use the help from the younger royals to connect with the young public of the reign. And if Prince William takes the throne, he would need all the help from his young cousins especially if his rift with his estranged brother Prince Harry continues.