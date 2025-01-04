'Wednesday' Season 2 faces tough competition with hit Netflix shows

Jenna Ortega to return as Wednesday Adams in Netflix hit series

Wednesday Season 2 to face a major challenge as it is set for 2025 premiere.

The Jenna Ortega-led horror-comedy series is slated for a fierce competition as Netflix got a fan favourite lineup to release this year, including Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Cobra Kai.

With much anticipated releases on the horizon, Wednesday Season 2 might have to stand out against the following seasons to capture the audience's attention:

Squid Game Season 3

Shortly after Netflix dropped Squid Game Season 2, the third and last instalment was announced, with the series director, writer and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk teasing its release date.

Squid Game Season 3 release date

Though the exact date of Squid Game season 3 has not been revealed, Hwang told Variety that Squid Game 3 will be launched "around summer of fall next year."

In a Tudum featurette, he mentioned that the third season would continue to highlight "the fierce clash between [Gi-hun and Front Man’s] two worlds."

Squid Game Season 3 cast will include Gi-hun, Yong-sik, Geum-ja, Hyun-ju, Jun-hee, Myung-gi, Dae-ho, Jun-ho and In-ho.

Squid Game Season 3: First look unveils eerie new addition to cast

Stranger Things Season 5

As production of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has wrapped up, fans are eagerly waiting for its premiere.

Stranger Things Season 5 release date

In addition to the plot details, the exact release date has been kept under wraps. However, some fans of the Netflix series believe that the teaser will be released on May 14 trailer on July 6.

Millie Bobby Brown will return

Moreover, it has been speculated that the last season may split into two volumes, released on October 11 and December 28.

The confirmed cast of Stranger Things season 5 includes Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton and more.

Cobra Kai Season 6

Cobra Kai will wrap up its elongated sixth season in 2025 before the theatrical release of Karate Kid Legends in late May.

Parts 1 and 2 of the final season, which consisted of five episodes each, aired in July and November 2024, respectively.

Moreover, the final five episodes in part 3 will conclude the rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence and tie up character arcs.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 release date

After stirring confusion among fans, it has been confirmed that the third and final part of Cobra Kai season 6 will be released on Netflix on February 13, 2025.

Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence to end rivalry in 'Cobrai Kai' season 6 part 3

With all the above-mentioned shows releasing their last parts and seasons, it would be interesting to witness how Wednesday will float in the viewership charts with season 2 premiere.

Wednesday Season 2 release date

Netflix has not announced an exact date for Wednesday Season 2. However, it has been confirmed that Ortega as Wednesday Adams will return to Nevermore Academy with Wednesday Season 2 premiere in 2025.