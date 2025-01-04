Liam Payne death case gets major update as police arrests key suspect

Argentina police charged five people for having connection with Liam's sudden death

Amid the ongoing investigation on Liam Payne’s death, the Argentinian police has arrested one of the key suspects.

The investigation authorities took five culprits in for investigation out of which, two were charged for supplying and consuming drugs with the late singer.

Out of the two, one was a former restaurant waiter Braian Nahuel Paiz, who has now been arrested by the police amid the death probe.

Braian was an employee at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires, where the tragic fall of the former One Direction band member happened.

As per the investigation reports obtained from the Public Prosecutor’s office, Liam was intoxicated before the accident.

He wasn’t even able to stand properly in the hotel lobby prior to his death. When the singer started to behave abnormally in the lobby, the staff members escorted him to his room rather than getting medical help.

The Toxicology report that came out after autopsy maintained that he had a mixture of ‘alcohol, cocaine and a prescribed antidepressant’ in his system.

However, Piaz denied supplying substance to the Teardrops singer, but he did admit consuming drugs with the 31-year-old pop star.

According to Variety, his attorney has accused the media for creating false narratives against his client.

Until any further development, the former waiter will remain in Jail until trial.